Jones rushed 12 times for 61 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

As was the case through the Buccaneers' divisional-round and conference-championship wins, Jones played a complementary role to Leonard Fournette, although he did trail his teammate in carries by only four. The third-year back may have never ceded the lead-back role to Fournette had he not been felled by a quadriceps contusion during warmups before a wild-card game against Washington, but Jones still averaged 4.0 yards per carry over the three postseason games he played in. Moreover, Jones just narrowly missed his first 1,000-yard season by 22 yards despite missing two games, and he also set a new career high with seven rushing touchdowns. With Fournette set for unrestricted free agency in March, Jones may find himself battling Ke'Shawn Vaughn for the starting running back job next season.