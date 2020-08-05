Coach Bruce Arians said Jones will be the "main guy" in the Tampa Bay backfield, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The competition for carries consists of rookie third-round pick Ke'Shawn Vaughn and 32-year-old LeSean McCoy. The Bucs apparently expect Jones to hold both of them off for the lead role, but the team could still feature a committee backfield of sorts, potentially subbing in Vaughn or McCoy for some carries and Dare Ogunbowale or Raymond Calais for passing situations. Jones packed on some weight this offseason to prepare for larger workloads, reportedly getting up to around 225 pounds.