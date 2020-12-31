Jones (finger) practiced fully Thursday.
After surgery on his left pinky finger and a two-week stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jones has got up to speed quickly, increasing his activity enough to go from limited Wednesday to uncapped in drills one day later. Backup running back Leonard Fournette (abdomen) remained limited Thursday, but he may not be a threat to Jones' playing time after being a healthy scratch in his last appearance Week 14. In his 13 outings this season, Jones is averaging 16 touches for 81.9 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring seven TDs.
