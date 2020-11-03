Jones rushed seven times for 23 yards and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in Monday night's 25-23 win over the Giants. He also lost a fumble during the first half.

Jones entered Monday's contest on the back of an outstanding October, but a fumble on his own 15-yard line on the Buccaneers' second offensive drive quickly put a damper on his outing. With Jones also struggling to get much going on the ground, Leonard Fournette led Tampa Bay with 15 carries for 52 yards and caught three passes for 19 yards as well. That involvement obviously wasn't ideal for Jones' stock, but considering his production in the four games prior, it's reasonable to expect Jones to bounce back despite tough competition in Week 9 versus the Saints.