General manager Jason Licht said the Buccaneers expect Jones to be even better in 2020, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

While far from spectacular this past season, Jones undoubtedly took a big step forward from his washout rookie campaign, leading the Tampa backfield in rushing yards (724), yards per carry (4.2), receiving yards (309) and yards per target (7.7). There's potential for a larger workload with Peyton Barber scheduled to become a free agent on the heels of an underwhelming season, but it won't come as any surprise if the Bucs replace the veteran with an early draft pick or superior free agent. Jones likely will have competition for carries in one form or another, plus the Bucs still have passing-down specialist Dare Ogunbowale.