Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Remains backup for Week 2
Coach Bruce Arians said Jones would stick in a backup role Thursday against the Panthers with Peyton Barber retaining the staring gig at running back, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Barber's starting assignment doesn't necessarily kill Jones' weekly or season-long fantasy upside, as Arians noted that he would ride the hot hand between the two backs as Thursday's game rolls along. Jones was the better producer of the two in the Week 1 loss to the 49ers, taking 13 carries for 75 yards while Barber grinded out 33 yards on eight totes. Both backs will still have to contend with Dare Ogunbowale handling the majority of the work on passing downs, but another standout showing from Jones on the ground might be enough for him to push past Barber on the depth chart heading into Week 3.
