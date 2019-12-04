Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Retains starting job
Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Jones is still the Buccaneers' starting running back, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Arians' vote of confidence comes after Jones was benched during the third quarter of the Week 13 win over the Jaguars after the running back failed to pick up a blitz. Though Jones retains the top spot on the depth chart, the task of predicting whether he or Peyton Barber will receive the bulk of carries in a given week has proven confounding for fantasy managers all season. The 2018 second-round pick could realistically garner a more sizable workload Sunday versus the Colts, but his ability to lose significant carries due to a single mistake makes him difficult to completely trust for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Forgotten man down stretch•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Bulls his way to TD in win•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Foiled by game script in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Heavy use as receiver•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Named starting RB•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Gets into end zone during loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 QB Preview: Stash Manning?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including what to do with...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 14 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News and notes: Will Cook be ready?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 14.
-
12/4 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew analyzes value for the Fantasy playoffs, picking league winners...
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...