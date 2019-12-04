Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday that Jones is still the Buccaneers' starting running back, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Arians' vote of confidence comes after Jones was benched during the third quarter of the Week 13 win over the Jaguars after the running back failed to pick up a blitz. Though Jones retains the top spot on the depth chart, the task of predicting whether he or Peyton Barber will receive the bulk of carries in a given week has proven confounding for fantasy managers all season. The 2018 second-round pick could realistically garner a more sizable workload Sunday versus the Colts, but his ability to lose significant carries due to a single mistake makes him difficult to completely trust for fantasy purposes.