Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Returns after knee issue
Jones (knee) carried four times for eight yards and failed to bring in his only target during Friday's 13-12 preseason win over the Browns.
Jones dealt with some soreness and swelling in his knee throughout the week, but he shrugged off the issue for this dress rehearsal of sorts. Although he wasn't overly effective, Jones notably mixed in with Peyton Barber throughout the team's opening three drives and outproduced his teammate. It appears the two backs will continue to share the workload during the regular season, with neither player likely to feature much, if any, during Thursday's exhibition finale against Dallas.
