Jones (quadriceps) is practicing Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Between thumb surgery, a stint on the COVID-19 list and now a quad injury, Jones has played in just one game since Week 14. He was technically active for the wild-card win over Washington, but the Bucs decided he wasn't healthy enough to actually play. After missing practice Wednesday, the running back returned to the field Thursday morning, hoping to prove his health before Sunday's game in New Orleans. If Jones can't go, Leonard Fournette will step up to the lead role again.
