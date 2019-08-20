Jones (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Eduardo Encina of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones appeared to hyper-extend his left knee on the opening kickoff of Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins, perhaps explaining why he was limited to two carries for seven yards. A return to practice Tuesday gives him a shot to play in Friday's exhibition against Cleveland, with the second-year pro continuing his battle against Peyton Barber in the Tampa backfield.

More News
Our Latest Stories