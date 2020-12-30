Coach Bruce Arians said Jones "looked good" at Wednesday's practice, catching passes in the process, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

In his return after two weeks on the COVID-19 list, Jones is testing out the left pinky finger that underwent surgery just before he was placed on the reserve list Dec. 16. It'll be interesting to see if he's a full participant Wednesday, which would clear him for his usual No. 1 role out of the Buccaneers' backfield Sunday against the Falcons.