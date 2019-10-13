Jones rushed four times for 10 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

If not for a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Jones' day would have been an absolute dud. As it was, he saw a very limited role with game script quickly turning against the ground attack. Peyton Barber also doubled up Jones in carries, keeping their timeshare as perplexing as usual. Jones will look to bounce back with more opportunities in a Week 8 matchup against the Titans following a Week 7 bye.