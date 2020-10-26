Jones rushed 13 times for 34 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Jones came into the contest riding the wave of three consecutive 100-yard rushing efforts, and although he fell considerably short of the century mark Sunday, he still managed to salvage the day for fantasy managers via a one-yard run with 6:40 remaining in the contest. However, it's worth noting the returning Leonard Fournette (ankle) made a significant impact on Jones' workload Sunday, with the former Jaguar logging just two fewer carries and outpacing Jones in the passing game by five targets. Therefore, the workload split between the two will be one to continue to monitor in a Week 8 Monday night matchup against the Giants.