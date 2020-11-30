Jones rushed nine times for 66 yards and secured one of two targets for a 37-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jones' fantasy day was made by a 30-yard-plus play apiece on the ground and through the air. The latter resulted in the Buccaneers' first touchdown of the afternoon and qualified as the first receiving score of Jones' career. The third-year back's tally on the ground was a welcome boost from the 24 yards he'd mustered in Week 11 against the Rams, and while his overall workload Sunday still left plenty to be desired, Jones' fantasy managers will hope for more volume in a Week 14 matchup against the Vikings after the Buccaneers' Week 13 bye.