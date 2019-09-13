Jones rushed four times for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Just four days ago, Jones looked like the back on the rise in coach Bruce Arians' offense after averaging just under six yards per carry and amassing 93 yards on 14 total touches. However, Arians made good on his commitment to stick with the hot hand Thursday irrespective of Week 1 results, which led to Jones checking in a distant second to Peyton Barber and his 23 carries. The arrangement obviously worked out well for the Buccaneers on Thursday, but this could be shaping up as a situation that will keep fantasy managers guessing from week to week for the time being. Jones will look to reclaim a bigger percentage of touches in a Week 3 battle against the Giants a week from this Sunday.