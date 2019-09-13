Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Significant downturn in touches
Jones rushed four times for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
Just four days ago, Jones looked like the back on the rise in coach Bruce Arians' offense after averaging just under six yards per carry and amassing 93 yards on 14 total touches. However, Arians made good on his commitment to stick with the hot hand Thursday irrespective of Week 1 results, which led to Jones checking in a distant second to Peyton Barber and his 23 carries. The arrangement obviously worked out well for the Buccaneers on Thursday, but this could be shaping up as a situation that will keep fantasy managers guessing from week to week for the time being. Jones will look to reclaim a bigger percentage of touches in a Week 3 battle against the Giants a week from this Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Remains backup for Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Paces backfield in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Still working behind Barber•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Returns after knee issue•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Warming up against Cleveland•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Could play Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...