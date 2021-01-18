Jones (quadriceps) rushed 13 times for 62 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the Buccaneers' 30-20 divisional-round win over the Saints on Sunday.

Eight days after having to sit out the wild-card win against Washington due to a quadriceps contusion suffered in pregame warmups, Jones was back on the field and filling a robust role in the ground attack. However, he worked in tandem with Leonard Fournette, who served as the true lead back with 17 carries and another five touches in the passing game. Nevertheless, Jones was actually the more efficient of the two with 4.8 yards per rush, and given the extreme cold expected at Lambeau Field for next Sunday's NFC Championship Game, the duo could be quite busy once again versus a Packers defense that's been vulnerable to the run at time.