Jones rushed 18 times for 80 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for four yards in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

With Leonard Fournette a healthy scratch, Jones enjoyed a clear lead-back workload and was productive with it, contributing his sixth rushing touchdown of the campaign late in the first half to help round out a solid fantasy afternoon. The carry tally was the highest for Jones since Week 10 against the Panthers and helped Tom Brady pick his spots through the air against a Minnesota defense that played relatively well overall. While Jones' 19 touches Sunday are mildly encouraging, fantasy managers likely don't need reminding that with 10 or fewer totes in three of the prior four contests, the third-year back's role can often shrink without warning. Jones will hope to replicate his workhorse status in a Week 15 matchup against the tough Falcons run defense.