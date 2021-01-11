Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the availability of Jones (quadriceps) is "a wait-and-see situation," Sara Walsh of NFL Network reports.

Arians said that Jones felt healthier last Thursday and Friday, but a setback related to soreness Saturday caused him to miss the Buccaneers' wild-card win over Washington, despite being active, per James Palmer of NFL Network. Leonard Fournette operated as Tampa Bay's clear top back versus the Football Team with Jones sidelined, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn handled change-of-pace duties.