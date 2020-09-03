Coach Bruce Arians said Jones is still "our guy" in the Tampa Bay backfield, suggesting the team added Leonard Fournette to provide depth at a position where "nicks and bruises can really add up," Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

The words and actions don't really align, as the team first brought in Ke'Shawn Vaughn and LeSean McCoy to compete with Jones during the offseason, and now they're adding Fournette on a one-year, $2 million contract that can go up to $3.5 million with incentives (per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network). Arians claims "nothing has changed" for Jones, but it's pretty clear the Tampa backfield will be messy, with no guarantee Fournette won't eventually emerge with the lead role. What's more, the team is expected to use LeSean McCoy or Dare Ogunbowale for third downs and the two-minute drill, so the target upside for Jones and Fournette appears limited. Jones is still the favorite to start Week 1 at New Orleans, but his workload won't necessarily be satisfying for fantasy managers.