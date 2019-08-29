Jones is on track for a role Week 1 against the 49ers, but Peyton Barber is more likely to get the start, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jones hasn't done much to build his case this preseason, averaging 3.3 yards on 10 carries while continuing to struggle in pass protection. A minor knee injury didn't help, with the second-year pro bothered by swelling and soreness last week. Coach Bruce Arians may take the hot-hand approach between Barber and Jones, with the potential for a third player -- Dare Ogunbowale or Andre Ellington -- to also get involved. The Bucs notably used Ogunbowale for their two-minute drill with the first-team offense in the third week of the preseason.