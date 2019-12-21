Jones rushed 14 times for 77 yards and a touchdown while adding three catches for 32 yards on four targets in Saturday's 23-20 loss to Houston.

With quarterback Jameis Winston struggling to the tune of three first-half interceptions, the Buccaneers relied on the ground game to get them back in it. Jones turned seven first-half carries into 69 yards and a touchdown, scoring from four yards out right at the two-minute warning. The 22-year-old running back went quiet after halftime but has clearly established himself as the lead back over Peyton Barber, who rushed five times for 13 yards and lost a fumble. Locked in as the top option in Tampa Bay's backfield, Jones will look to finish strong when the Falcons come to town in Week 17.