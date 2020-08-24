Jones and the other Bucs running backs continued to struggle with drops Monday morning, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Coach Bruce Arians commented on the backfield pass-catching struggles after Sunday's practice, in which Jones was guilty of at least two drops, per Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times. Smith notes that Jones had an impressive catch in one-on-one drills Monday morning, but the general pattern coming from Bucs camp suggests his receiving work has been subpar. It sounds like the other Tampa Bay running backs haven't been much better, with the possible exception of passing-down specialist Dare Ogunbowale. While it increasingly seems unlikely for Jones to take away some of the work that went to Ogunbowale last season, we do have Arians on record referring to RoJo as the "main guy" in his backfield. Jones figures to enter Week 1 as the lead runner, but he'll probably be looking over his shoulder if he doesn't start the season strong.