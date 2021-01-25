Jones rushed 10 times for 16 yards and did not receive a target during the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

Jones once again played second fiddle to Leonard Fournette, who logged a total of 17 touches. Jones also averaged three yards less per carry than Fournette's 4.6, and the former's complete lack of a role in the passing game seems to further cement the fact the two backs have swapped places on the depth chart ahead of a Super Bowl LV matchup versus either the Bills or Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7.