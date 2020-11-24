Jones rushed 10 times for 24 yards in Monday night's 27-24 loss to the Rams. He also failed to haul in his lone target.

Jones' rollercoaster season continued Monday, as he followed his career-best rushing total in Week 10 with his lowest yards per carry in a game this season. In his defense, Jones always faced a tough matchup against a smothering Rams front seven, but he nonetheless underwhelmed with his production, which included nothing in the passing game either. To make matters worse, Leonard Fournette vultured a two-yard rushing touchdown during the second quarter, but with 26 scrimmage yards on eight touches and three drops in the passing game, Fournette didn't do anything to separate himself from Jones going forward. Overall, it was a forgetful display for Jones, who will aim to get back on track in Week 12 versus the Chiefs.