The Buccaneers activated Jones (finger) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jones emerged from a Week 14 win against the Vikings with a broken left pinky finger. He underwent surgery on Dec. 15 to place a pin in the appendage, and one day later the Bucs placed him on the COVID-19 list. The team never revealed whether or not Jones tested positive for the virus, but after two weeks away from the team he's poised to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons. After splitting the backfield touches between Ke'Shawn Vaughn (18), Leonard Fournette (14) and LeSean McCoy (four) during his absence, Jones could return to his usual role as Tampa Bay's primary back, which has amounted to 16 touches per game this season.
