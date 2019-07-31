Jones stood out with two big plays in Tuesday's live-tackling practice session and remains a legitimate contender for the lead-back role, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "He's an explosive player," head coach Bruce Arians said. "He's going to be a happening player. He's going to make big plays like that."

Jones made waves Tuesday with both a catch-and-run on third down and a big run up the middle during 11-on-11 work, plays that allowed him to flash both his trademark speed and the strength he's added from the muscle he gained over the offseason. The first play was particularly notable, with Smith reporting Jones jumped over one defender and then broke two tackle attempts on his way to what appeared to be close to a 50-yard gain. The second-year back continues to receive plenty of accolades from the coaching staff, and after Tuesday's session, Arians made it a point to say that while he envisions a "1-2 punch" at running back with Jones and Peyton Barber, he's far from deciding which of the two will receive the larger share of the work.