Jones carried 14 times for 80 yards and caught his only target for a 41-yard gain during Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Giants.

Jones received one carry more than Peyton Barber but outgained the latter significantly. He also made the most of his only target, scampering 41 yards to set up a touchdown in the first quarter. Jones has shown the capability to produce at times this season and is now averaging an impressive 5.3 yards per carry for the season. He'll need to sustain this type of production to pull ahead of Barber on the depth chart, with his next opportunity coming Sunday on the road against the Rams.