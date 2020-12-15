Jones (finger) will undergo surgery to repair his broken pinky finger Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that the team feared Jones suffered a broken pinky in the win over the Vikings, and that has now been confirmed. Jones will have a pin placed in the injured finger in a procedure that Stroud reports is similar to what teammate Chris Godwin underwent. It's unclear at this time whether Jones' availability for Sunday's game against the Falcons will be affected by the surgery.
