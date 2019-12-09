Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Underwhelming in Week 14 win
Jones rushed 11 times for 36 yards and brought in four of five targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Jones and backfield mate Peyton Barber each logged 11 carries, keeping the Buccaneers' backfield situation as confusing as ever in the thick of the fantasy postseason. Jones was solid as a receiver, although he couldn't do much with what were mostly dump-off targets. The second-year back heads into a Week 15 interconference clash with the porous Lions defense having rushed for 51 yards or fewer in five straight games, but having seen multiple targets in six of his last seven contests overall.
