Jones (finger) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Jones might've been able to play after having finger surgery Tuesday, but he now faces a second obstacle after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Coach Bruce Arians said he's preparing Leonard Fournette for the Week 15 start, with LeSean McCoy, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner on hand as the other backfield options. After Sunday, the Bucs will be working on an abbreviated schedule Week 16 as they prepare for a Saturday game (Dec. 26) in Detroit.