Jones (finger) didn't practice Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Jones had surgery to put a pin into his fractured pinkie Tuesday, so his absence from Wednesday's practice isn't surprising. Teammate Chris Godwin missed one game after a similar procedure earlier this season, and while Jones' status for Sunday's trip to Atlanta is yet to be determined, the team would likely want to see him practice in some capacity before clearing the running back for game action. Tampa Bay's backfield would consist of some combination of LeSean McCoy, Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Kenjon Barner if Jones sits out Sunday.
