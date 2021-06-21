Coach Bruce Arians remarked that he sees both Jones and backfield mate Leonard Fournette as No. 1 backs during the team's mini-camp earlier in June, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports. "It's a hell of a group," said Arians, starting his thoughts with Jones and Fournette. "Both those guys are starters in my mind. Whoever goes out first doesn't really matter to me. But that will be determined in camp."

Jones opened the 2020 season as the clear-cut top back with Fournette having just joined the team prior to Week 1, and he earned the right to hold onto that designation for most of the 14 regular-season games he was healthy for. Jones compiled 978 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on a career-high 5.1 yards per rush while adding a 28-165-1 line through the air. However, an ill-timed quadriceps contusion sustained during pregame warmups ahead of a wild-card game against Washington altered the postseason fortunes of both Jones and Fournette, as the latter thrived with the lead-back job in that game and held it throughout the remainder of the postseason. Nevertheless, Jones' body of work over the last pair of campaigns following an abysmal rookie season certainly hasn't been forgotten, and it therefore appears both backs could be headed for a dreaded timeshare scenario throughout 2021 as long as both are healthy and replicating last year's production.