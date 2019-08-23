Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Warming up against Cleveland
Jones is taking part in pregame warmups for Friday's preseason matchup with the Browns, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.
Jones hyperextended his knee in the team's previous preseason contest, but he appears healthy enough to give it a go in this one. Considering he's battling Peyton Barber for the starting running back job, Jones' reps in this one could have a major impact on his role come the regular season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Could play Friday•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Bothered by swollen knee•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Returns to practice field•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Limited by knee soreness•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Quiet in Game 2•
-
Buccaneers' Ronald Jones: Carries training camp momentum over•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Davis down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...