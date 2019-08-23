Jones is taking part in pregame warmups for Friday's preseason matchup with the Browns, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

Jones hyperextended his knee in the team's previous preseason contest, but he appears healthy enough to give it a go in this one. Considering he's battling Peyton Barber for the starting running back job, Jones' reps in this one could have a major impact on his role come the regular season.

