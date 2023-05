Brown has agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.

Brown accumulated 2,352 yards from scimmage and 24 total touchdowns during his senior campaign at Shepherd, which made him a first-team, Division II All-American. He will now look to prove his talents can translate to the NFL level when he puts in work at OTAs and training camp.