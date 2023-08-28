Brown rushed four times for 13 yards and brought in his only target for a 24-yard gain in the Buccaneers' 26-20 preseason win over the Ravens on Saturday night.

Brown's likely primary competitor for a roster spot, Sean Tucker, outgained him by 21 rushing yards on six additional carries and nine more snaps overall, but the former shined with his one reception. The Shepherd product wrapped up the exhibition slate with 33 yards on 12 carries and a 3-38 line through the air, and whether that was enough to make the leap from undrafted free agent to a spot on the active roster will soon be known.