Brown rushed seven times for 19 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Buccaneers' 13-6 preseason win over the Jets on Saturday night.

The former Division II star had only logged two touches in the preseason-opening loss to the Steelers, but his workload got a nice boost as the coaching staff gave both Brown and fellow undrafted rookie Sean Tucker a long look. Brown was in on 13 plays overall -- six fewer than Tucker -- and he finished third behind him and Patrick Laird in rushing yards. The 23-year-old will likely get another extended look during Saturday night's home preseason finale against the Ravens.