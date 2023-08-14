Brown rushed once for one yard and secured his only target for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday night.

Brown logged just nine snaps from scrimmage overall, while the player that might be his primary competition for a roster spot, fellow undrafted rookie Sean Tucker, logged 17. Neither player found any appreciable running room, but Brown was slightly more productive than his teammate with his one catch. The Shepherd product garnered First-Team Division II All-American honors in 2022 after compiling just under 2,500 total scrimmage yards and 24 total touchdowns, so the Buccaneers are likely to give both him and the similarly accomplished Tucker as long a look as they can during the remaining two preseason games.