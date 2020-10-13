The Buccaneers signed Cockrell to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Cockrell was expected to sign with the Giants back in August, but the 29-year-old cornerback refused to sign the tabled offer. He instead inked a deal with the Buccaneers' practice squad, and now he'll make his first appearance on the active roster. Cockrell played 14 games for the Panthers in 2019 and recorded 62 tackles, eight pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a 68.6 passer rating when targeted.