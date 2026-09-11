Bain (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's regular-season opener against Cincinnati.

Bain, whom the Buccaneers selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, opened Week 1 prep as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder. However, he practiced without restrictions Thursday and Friday, which was enough for him to shed the injury designation and make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday. Bain and Yaya Diaby are projected to be the Buccaneers' starting edge rushers, with Al-Quadin Muhammad, Anthony Nelson and David Walker all working in rotation.