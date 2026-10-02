Bain (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's games against the Packers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bain missed Week 3 after seemingly suffering a groin injury in the game prior. The 22-year-old was unable to practice all week and will now miss Sunday's game versus Green Bay. The first-round rookie only has one tackle on the season but has garnered starter reps in each of his two regular-season games played. Al-Quadin Muhammad is set to receive more snaps in Bain's place.