Bain (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Bain was a DNP in all three practices during Week 3 prep due to a groin injury that he presumably picked up in Week 2 against the Browns. The rookie first-rounder has only one solo tackle through two regular-season games but has played at least 35 defensive snaps in each of those contests, and those reps will be absorbed Al-Quadin Muhammad, Anthony Nelson and David Walker. Bain's next chance to play is Week 4 against the Packers on Sunday, Oct. 4.