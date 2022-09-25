Gage (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Packers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Gage missed Friday's practice but was reportedly expected to be available, and it's now confirmed he'll play through his hamstring issue for the third time in as many games to open the season. Gage's presence will be especially critical Sunday, considering the absence of Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee).
