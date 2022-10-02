Gage (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Chiefs.
Gage has dealt with a hamstring issue all season, but he's still suited up for all three games, culminating in a 12-87-1 line on 13 targets last Sunday against the Packers. He's unlikely to see such volume this weekend with Mike Evans back from his one-game suspension and Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) also available. That said, Gage still is in line for modest usage, with room to expand if any of the aforementioned trio again head to the sideline.
