Gage (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
With no noticeable on-field work since suffering a hamstring injury Week 7 at Carolina, Gage seems to be trending toward a third consecutive absence Sunday versus the Seahawks in Munich. Friday's practice report may confirm as much, and if he indeed sits out this weekend, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman and Jaelon Darden will be the Buccaneers' depth receivers behind the top three of Mike Evans (ribs/ankle), Chris Godwin and Julio Jones (rest/knee).