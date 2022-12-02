Gage (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Friday.
Gage has now practiced on back-to-back days after not doing so at all since Week 7. He's close to a return, but it might not happen for Monday's game against the Saints, especially given that the Bucs don't need him as much with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones all healthy at the moment.
