Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Gage has managed to play through a hamstring concern all campaign, and the state of the receiving corps on any given week has determined his workload, as his targets have ranged from two in the season opener to 13 in Week 3. Mike Evans is atop Tampa Bay's receiving corps, but all of Gage, Chris Godwin (knee), Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (knee/hamstring) have had a cap on their reps this week. As a result, Friday's injury report could give a sense of Gage's potential to produce Sunday against the Falcons, assuming he again is on pace to be available.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Still limited at practice•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limited to two grabs in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Active in Week 4•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Expected to face Kansas City•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Technically deemed questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Another limited showing•