Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.
Both Gage and Breshad Perriman (knee) had their reps capped Thursday, while Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) didn't practice again, and Scotty Miller (calf) jumped from limited Wednesday to all activity one day later. The Buccaneers will be without Mike Evans in Week 3 versus the Packers due to a one-game suspension, and if Godwin and/or Jones also sit out, Gage would be in line for a significant target share this weekend. But that's assuming Gage ditches his designation ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Limited with hamstring injury•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Team-leading catch total in win•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Suiting up Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Expected to face Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs limited practice Thursday•