Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Gage (concussion) that has movement in all of his extremities and should be released from the hospital later Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gage was hospitalized after exiting late in the fourth quarter of Monday's 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round upon taking a hit to the back of his head/neck area. While Gage has been diagnosed with a concussion, Bowles disclosed that the Buccaneers have ruled out any neck injury for the veteran receiver. Provided he isn't experiencing long-term symptoms of the concussion, Gage looks like he'll be a full participant by the time OTAs begin in the spring. Gage, who tallied two catches for 10 yards on eight targets before exiting Monday's contest, finished the regular season -- his first in Tampa Bay -- with a 51-426-5 receiving line over 13 games.