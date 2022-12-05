Gage (hamstring) is active for Monday's game against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Gage put himself in a position for his first game action since Week 7 by logging a full practice Saturday. Indeed, that has come to pass, but the Buccaneers' receiving corps is as healthy as it's been all season, meaning his snap count may be capped working behind the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. More than likely, Gage will be vying with Scotty Miller for any WR reps that linger.