Gage (hamstring) was added to the injury report Saturday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

This is less than ideal news for Gage considering the slot receiver didn't have an injury designation following Friday's practice after weeks of dealing with a balky hamstring injury. The Buccaneers have gotten healthier at wide receiver over recent weeks with Chris Godwin officially back and Julio Jones (knee) trending in the right direction, so a precautionary absence for Gage wouldn't be overly surprising. Expect more news to emerge before the team's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.